Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 48.7% in December

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 396,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,609.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 221,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 771,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,602. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

