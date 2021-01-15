Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 785,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

FENY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 923,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

