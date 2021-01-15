Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Shares Gap Down to $1,164.00

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,164.00, but opened at $1,042.00. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 230,534 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,084.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,150.61. The company has a market cap of £827.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

