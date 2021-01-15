HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.24. 8,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 45.87%.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,633.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,884.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of HireQuest as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

