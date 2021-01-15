Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Hive has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001456 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,641,580 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

