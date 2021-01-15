Hiveterminal Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

