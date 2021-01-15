Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56,439 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1,990.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,439 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

