Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $118.12 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,441,988,659 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

