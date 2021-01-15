Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HBIS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. Home Bistro has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

