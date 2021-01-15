Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.98

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.98 and traded as high as $29.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

