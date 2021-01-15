Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $691,115.58

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $691,115.58 and approximately $2,671.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00113562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00246576 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059899 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

