Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.9% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.97. 3,664,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

