Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

