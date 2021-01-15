Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

HON stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

