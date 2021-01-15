HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $350,827.98

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, HOQU has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $350,827.98 and approximately $2.40 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HOQU

HQX is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

