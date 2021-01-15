Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ) Trading 8.1% Higher

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) (TSE:HMMJ) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.12. 635,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 493,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.17.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.