Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81. 710,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,042,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

