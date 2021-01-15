Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.