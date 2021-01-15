HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 13.3%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 2,124,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,377,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$268.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$837,310.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.