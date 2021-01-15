Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 16,050 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock remained flat at $$11.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 166,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,681. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

