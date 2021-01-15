Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 894 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.80. 211,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

