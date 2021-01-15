Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 206,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

