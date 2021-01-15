Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,561. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

