Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.83 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,136,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,353,000 after purchasing an additional 141,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 191,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,064. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

