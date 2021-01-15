Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.86 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 206,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,931,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,146,000 after buying an additional 123,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 155.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

