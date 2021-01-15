Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 1,031,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,005,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.