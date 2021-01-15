Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 112.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,428,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after buying an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

MS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 661,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,896. The firm has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

