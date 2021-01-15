Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STL. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,749. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

