Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,350,287. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 11,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

