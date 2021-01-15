Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVDA stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $520.14. 204,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.41 and its 200 day moving average is $499.45. The firm has a market cap of $321.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

