Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. 193,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

