Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,842. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $252.69. 71,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

