Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.79. 56,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,588. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

