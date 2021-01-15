Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 203.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.33. 704,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.