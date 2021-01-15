Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.91. 703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.05% of Hull Tactical US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

