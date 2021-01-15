Humaniq (HMQ) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $36,892.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

