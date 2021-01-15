Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

