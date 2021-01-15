Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $48,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.