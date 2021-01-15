Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
Shares of HUN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $48,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.