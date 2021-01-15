Huobi BTC Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $37,840.32 or 1.01105034 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $182.02 million and $11,918.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.