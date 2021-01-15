Huobi Token (HT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $228.98 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $228.98 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,433,525 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.