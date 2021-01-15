Huobi Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $228.98 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $228.98 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,433,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

