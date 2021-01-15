Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.62

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.62 and traded as high as $58.81. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 55,274 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

