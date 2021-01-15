Hush (HUSH) Price Down 38.4% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Hush has a market cap of $287,741.79 and approximately $28,334.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded down 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00065519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

