Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.61 million and $741,712.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00495024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.79 or 0.04169214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013426 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016637 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.