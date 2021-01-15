HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Cap of $32.53 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,347.86 or 0.99789254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00337304 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.17 or 0.00556203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00161204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028038 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002626 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,988,834 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.