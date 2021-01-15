HyperExchange (HX) Hits Market Capitalization of $477,882.90

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 7% against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $477,882.90 and $1,101.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.