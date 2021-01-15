I/O Coin Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,141.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00342630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002478 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.01126394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,634,104 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

