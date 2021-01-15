i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of i3 Verticals worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIIV stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a P/E ratio of -737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

