IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Shares Up 3.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 68,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 26,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

