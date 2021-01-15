IBStoken Price Down 22.4% This Week (IBS)

IBStoken (CURRENCY:IBS) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. IBStoken has a total market cap of $9,621.35 and $1,805.00 worth of IBStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IBStoken token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IBStoken has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IBStoken Token Profile

IBStoken (IBS) is a token. IBStoken’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,381 tokens. IBStoken’s official website is www.ibstoken.org

IBStoken Token Trading

